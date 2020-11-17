CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting on a Metro Transit light rail train in St. Paul Monday.

Metro Transit police say someone shot another passenger on the METRO Green Line just before 8 p.m.

Officers responded to the Rice Street station near the Minnesota State Capitol and found the victim, who had been shot in the leg.

Investigators say the suspect fled before officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

