Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting on a Metro Transit light rail train in St. Paul Monday.
Metro Transit police say someone shot another passenger on the METRO Green Line just before 8 p.m.
Officers responded to the Rice Street station near the Minnesota State Capitol and found the victim, who had been shot in the leg.
Investigators say the suspect fled before officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing.
More on WCCO.com:
- MDH Urges Adherence To Safety Guidelines After 3rd Straight Day Of 7K+ COVID Cases
- Fmr. Glam Doll Donuts Workers Claim Discrimination; Co-Owner Addresses Controversy
- Several Universities, Colleges Embrace George Floyd Memorial Scholarships
- Why Are Some Minnesotans Ignoring Pleas To Take COVID Seriously?
You must log in to post a comment.