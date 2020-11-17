Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans and Wisconsinites like their mashed potatoes. It’s the number one side dish in both states, according to a new analysis of Google search trends.
Mashed potatoes are number one in ten states, including Minnesota, Wisconsin and also North Dakota.
Mac and Cheese is number one in seven states.
Iowans like their corn. In South Dakota, it’s all about crescent rolls.
Maine prefers a side salad.
No state, but especially not Minnesota, listed “grape salad” as their favorite Thanksgiving side dish.
