MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified a 25-year-old man who was found dead near the St. Cloud airport this weekend.
According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Ecklund, who doesn’t have a permanent address, was found deceased outside in a vacant lot on the 1000 block of 55th Ave. SE on Saturday evening.
The death is considered suspicious at this time. Investigators are waiting on autopsy results to determine Ecklund’s cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about Ecklund’s whereabouts in the hours before he was found Saturday evening is asked to call the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office at 763-765-3500.
