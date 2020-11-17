MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins announced Tuesday that the team is canceling the annual TwinsFest and the Winter Caravan events next year due to concerns over the surging COVID-19 pandemic.
Both events were slated for January. In their place, the team is creating “specially-designed virtual experiences” for fans to partake in during the offseason. Details on those events will be released in the coming weeks, the team said.
“An offseason without our longstanding and beloved fan events is certainly tough to digest, but our top priority is, and always will be, the health and safety of Twins Territory,” said Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter, in a statement. “With COVID-19 certain to be present at some level in January 2021, we feel it is the prudent, responsible and correct decision to cancel our events that would have otherwise brought together large groups of people in confined, indoor spaces.”
Over the last few weeks, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have surged in Minnesota. Additionally, the state is tightening restrictions on businesses, and health officials urging Minnesotans to re-think how they plan to spend the holidays.
The Twins Winter Caravan has been held every year during the offseason for the last 60s years. TwinsFest, the annual fundraiser for the team’s community fund, has been a tradition for more than 30 years.
