MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced new COVID restrictions that will impact social gatherings, restaurants, gyms, and sports.

Beginning Friday, in-person social gatherings with people outside of your household are prohibited. Bars and restaurants will have to go take-out only. Gyms and entertainment spaces will need to close, and adult and youth sports will be put on pause.

The restrictions are in place until Friday, Dec. 18.

Walz has said repeatedly that the decisions are based on data. Research shows that COVID spreads rapidly in places where people gather for extended periods of time, especially when they do not wear masks.

Schools will continue to operate under Walz’s Safe Learning Plan, which shifts students between in-person, distance, and hybrid learning depending on the local spread of the virus. Retail businesses, salons, and places of worship will also continue to stay open with the previous existing COVID restrictions.

Ahead of the holidays, Walz also says that out-of-state travel is highly discouraged. In-coming visitors and Minnesotans that travel out-of-state are going to be asked to quarantine for 14 days.

“I know the upcoming holidays make it incredibly difficult to stay home and stay apart, but this is how we keep the people we love safe and healthy,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Take it from me, no celebration is worth an empty seat that will never be filled.”

Further details on the restrictions are expected in the governor’s announcement at 6 p.m., which will be streaming on CBSN Minnesota.

RELATED: Request A Free Mail-In COVID Test

Originally, the restrictions began in March to prepare hospitals so that they could care for those ill with the virus. Now, months later, Walz says one of the major reasons for the new restrictions is because of the immense strain placed on health care workers.

Late Wednesday morning, Minnesota health officials reported 67 deaths due to COVID, and the state’s death toll crossed 3,000. The rate of hospitalizations has also never been higher, as there were 27 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents as of Nov. 9.

It took 29 weeks to reach 100,000 infections in the state, and just six weeks after that to reach 200,000. The state projects it will hit the 300,000 case mark sometime next week.

“The velocity that this is moving now compared to any other time is simply stunning,” Walz said. “It would be easy to tell you this is going to be over but it is not. It’s going to be a very difficult four weeks.”

MORE: New Mayo Clinic Voice Test Could Detect COVID

Walz also sent a letter Wednesday to Congressional leaders for federal aid.

.⁦@GovTimWalz⁩ asks Congressional leaders for Federal aide to help Mn fight Covid “we are in desperate need of additional, flexible funding … to keep as many people safe and healthy as possible “ Walz will address state at 6:05 @wcco pic.twitter.com/P13xMNaT0C — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) November 18, 2020

“We are in desperate need of additional, flexible funding … to keep as many people safe and healthy as possible,” Walz said.

To support the small businesses that are struggling, Walz also announced an additional $10 million in Small Business Relief Grants. The money will support an additional 1,000 businesses that have applied for the grant program.

“To all Minnesotans who are struggling to get by, I know this pandemic is devastating,” said Walz. “This pandemic is not fair. We need federal support to help keep our businesses afloat, our workers paid, and our families with food on the table. I will continue to fight with every fiber of my being for that support that you need and deserve.”

RELATED: List Of Restaurants Ready To Step In To Cook Your Thanksgiving Meal This Year

A number of statements were issued Wednesday morning and afternoon in anticipation of Walz’s announcement, including Hospitality Minnesota:

“Today’s action will push many small restaurants, foodservice and other hospitality businesses over the cliff. Hospitality Minnesota is calling for immediate financial assistance from the State or these businesses will not be here in four weeks. The vast majority of hospitality businesses have taken every step asked of them by the state throughout the pandemic, resulting in significant financial investments in new equipment and PPE as revenue plummeted. They have done this in order to survive, keep people employed and continue contributing to our economy. We call on state leaders to act immediately to provide significant state financial aid to this devastated industry; we cannot wait for the feds to act in February or beyond.”

Also, the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association called the news “heartbreaking,” adding “the impact will be devastating. It will most certainly mean significant increased unemployment and further permanent loss of our bars and restaurants across Minnesota. The hospitality industry has shifted and invested heavily to protect both staff and patrons, and is still barely afloat. The short timeline we are now given for indoor closure will also result in unused inventory left to perish and leave small businesses further in the red.”

RELATED: What Do We Know About Holiday COVID Safety? Good Question

To further bolster the argument for more restrictions, Walz included on a call on Tuesday those who have been hit personally with COVID-19, including former Republican State Rep. Nick Zerwas, who is still recovering. Zerwas made it clear he’d been against the governor’s shutdowns and restrictions before. Not any more.

This is a developing story, so check back for more. WCCO will have the governor’s announcement on-air and streaming on CBSN Minnesota at 6 p.m.

–

More on WCCO.com: