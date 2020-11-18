MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce that gyms will have to close and that restaurants and bars will have to go to take-out only in an announcement on more COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday evening.

He’s also expected to pause youth sports and high school sports beginning Saturday, WCCO’s Esme Murphy reports.

The governor and the state’s health department held a news conference Tuesday where Minnesotans affected by the virus spoke out. Walz said that there is a danger of running short of health care workers.

“The velocity that this is moving now compared to any other time is simply stunning,” Walz said. “It would be easy to tell you this is going to be over but it is not. It’s going to be a very difficult four weeks.”

On restrictions, Walz said Tuesday that he has no choice, that the current increase in COVID-19 cases in the state is unsustainable.

The state reported on Tuesday nearly 6,000 more COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths. Meanwhile, more than 1,600 people are hospitalized with the virus — the highest number since the pandemic began.

Over the last few weeks, there’s been a surge of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, with daily case records broken every few days. In just the last week, four days have seen daily new case numbers over 7,000. So dramatic has the increase in cases been that health officials are now urging Minnesotans to limit Thanksgiving celebrations to their own households.

To further bolster the argument for more restrictions, Walz included those on the call who have been hit personally with COVID-19, including former Republican State Rep. Nick Zerwas, who is still recovering. Zerwas made it clear he’d been against the governor’s shutdowns and restrictions before. Not any more.

