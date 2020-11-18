MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Due to new COVID restrictions, the Minneapolis Institute of Art will be closing for visitors starting Saturday.
“The health and well-being of Mia visitors and staff is our utmost priority, and we are committed to doing our part to protect our community,” said Katie Luber, Nivin and Duncan MacMillan Director and President at Mia.
On Wednesday night, Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce new restrictions for restaurants, bars, gyms, and youth sports. COVID cases continue to rise in Minnesota, putting record numbers of people in the hospital and straining health care workers.
The museum had closed in March when the pandemic began in Minnesota, but reopened in mid-July with additional COVID safety measures.
Mia will continue to offer digital content, and previously scheduled virtual events and programming will take place as originally scheduled.
Mia says they do not anticipate reopening before Jan. 2, 20201.
