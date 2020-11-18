MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves reacquired point guard Ricky Rubio in a separate trade with the Thunder in the first round of the delayed 2020 NBA Draft.
Minnesota reached an agreement with Oklahoma City, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations, to send the 17th pick to the Thunder for the 25th and 28th overall selections and Rubio.
The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not yet been announced. Deals involving players can’t be finalized until free agency officially begins on Sunday for salary cap purposes.
The Timberwolves obtained the 17th pick, which originally belonged to Brooklyn, from Atlanta in a four-team, 12-player, three-pick trade in February. The Thunder added the 28th pick and Danny Green in a yet-to-be-finalized agreement that will send Dennis Schröder to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 30-year-old Rubio spent his first six NBA seasons with Minnesota.
