MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Paul say a woman died Tuesday night after she reportedly fell in the middle of an intersection and was struck by a car.
The St. Paul Police Department says the collision happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of George Street West and South Stryker Avenue, in the city’s Riverview neighborhood.
Responding officers found the victim, described as being a woman in her 30s, lying in the middle of the intersection. Emergency crews brought her to Regions Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Witnesses reported that they say the woman fall down in the middle of the street, police said. The exact cause for her fall was unclear.
Some of the witnesses stopped, got out of their vehicles and tried to help the woman. But while they were trying to help, a westbound car on George Street continued through the intersection and struck the woman. The good Samaritans were able to get out of the way.
The driver of the car that hit the woman, identified as a 16-year-old St. Paul boy, stopped at the scene and called 911. He is cooperating with investigators, police say. He showed no signs of impairment and was not taken into custody.
Police say the collision remains under investigation.
