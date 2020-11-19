MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A wild turkey that had developed something of a following in Bloomington has been shot and killed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The turkey, which some residents named Penny, was subject of a number of complaint calls. The Bloomington Police Department said there was an uptick in calls about the bird’s “aggressive” behavior.

There were also public safety concerns at a busy intersection where the turkey was popping up.

Police and the Minnesota DNR report that people were continuing to feed the bird, even after being asked not to. As a result of this, the bird was getting bolder about approaching people.

The DNR reported the bird was concerning local business owners, and had been observed attacking people at a gas station.

Wild turkeys are a growing population, the DNR reports, and are increasingly being spotted in suburban and urban areas.

On Wednesday, the DNR was sent to manage the bird, and followed it to a football field, where they were able to safely shoot the bird.

Penny has been donated to a family in need.