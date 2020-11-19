Menu
Bryce Williams Pleads Guilty To Role In Burning Minneapolis Police Station
Prosecutors say a 26-year-old central Minnesota man pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in the burning of Minneapolis' Third Precinct police station during the unrest sparked by George Floyd's death.
CDC Urges Americans Not To Travel On Thanksgiving (CBS News)
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday urged Americans not to during the Thanksgiving holiday as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country. The agency's updated guidance says the safest way to celebrate is "at home with the people you live with."
Live WCCO Video
Minnesota Weather: Wind Advisory Sunday For Southern, Central Minnesota
Expect a blustery Sunday as much of southern and central Minnesota is under a wind advisory.
Minnesota Weather: Quick-Hitting, Narrow Band Of Snow Visits State
A quick-hitting and narrow band of snow moved across Minnesota, dropping up to 3 inches in some areas.
Minnesota Weather: Light Snow To Fall Across State In Quick Thursday Storm
More snow is coming to Minnesota, but so is some more warmth.
NWS Launches New Winter Weather Warning For Snow Squalls
Your cell phone may alert you to a new type of weather warning this winter.
Minnesota Weather: Heavy, Wet Snow Falls Across Minnesota, Western Wisconsin
Winter made quite a comeback Tuesday, dropping heavy, wet snow across Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.
NFL Week 11 AFC North Picks: Are The Steelers Looking Past The Jaguars?
With the Steelers, Ravens and Browns, the AFC North has three potential playoff contenders going into Week 11.
High School League To Offer Guidance For Schools To Complete Football, Volleyball Seasons
The Minnesota State High School League says that the football and volleyball seasons must end Friday in accordance with Gov. Tim Walz's order to dial back of the state's COVID-19 restrictions.
COVID In Minnesota: Gov. Walz Unveils Restrictions On Social Gatherings, Restaurants, Gyms, Youth Sports
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced new COVID-19 restrictions that will impact social gatherings, restaurants, gyms and sports for four weeks.
Welcome Back! Ricky Rubio Returns To The Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves reacquired point guard Ricky Rubio in a separate trade with the Thunder in the first round of the delayed 2020 NBA Draft.
List Of Restaurants Ready To Step In To Cook Your Thanksgiving Meal This Year
Thanksgiving is a few weeks away, and with COVID-19 cases still on the rise, it's likely most are going to opt for a smaller-scale Thanksgiving dinner in a much smaller gathering.
Election Day Food Deals, Freebies For Voters And Poll Workers In Minnesota
Election Day may be a stressful or emotional time for many, and a bunch of restaurants are stepping up with discounted or even free comfort food to help you cope.
List Of Restaurants, Brewpubs With Heated Patios
As fall creeps into winter and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hold steady in Minnesota, many restaurants are retrofitting their offerings to make sure they can still serve you your favorite meals over the cold months.
Minneapolis Ranks 11th In Nation For Coffee; St. Paul Is 41st
The survey looked at everything from the number of coffee shops in the city to the average price for a pack of coffee. Seattle came out on top.
Mike's Mix: 5 Adult Ice Cream Drinks
This week in Mike's Mix, Mike Augustyniak is sharing a batch of adult ice cream shakes that Burger Dive has available this weekend.
Bellecour, 508 Bar Announce Permanent Closures
There have been a string of restaurant closures that have been announced in the past few months, some among the most acclaimed restaurants in the metro area.
What Do We Know About Holiday COVID Safety? Good Question
Since the spring, we've learned so much more about COVID-19. Unfortunately, the virus is now running rampant during a season usually celebrated with family and friends.
What Went Wrong With The Political Polls For The 2020 Election?
Going into the 2020 presidential election, several polls made it seem like Democrat Joe Biden had the race all locked up. But in many states, those numbers didn't pan out.
CDC Urges Americans Not To Travel On Thanksgiving (CBS News)
November 19, 2020 at 12:31 pm
