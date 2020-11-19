Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to the cold case death of an Elko New Market man: his wife and son.
Gary Herbst, 63, was reported missing in 2014, and his remains were later found in 2017 in Maple Grove Township in Wisconsin’s Barron County.
The Scott County Sheriff’s office says his 62-year-old wife and 26-year-old son were taken into custody Thursday morning in New Prague, both on suspicion of second-degree murder. Neither have been formerly charged.
The investigation in ongoing.
