MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says state health officials will be reporting more record-breaking COVID-19 figures Thursday.
According to Walz, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will report 8,000 new COVID-19 infections and “an absolutely staggering and heartbreaking” 76 deaths in the last 24 hours, which are both record daily highs.
It’ll mark two consecutive days of record-high daily deaths, after MDH reported 67 additional deaths Wednesday. The rate of hospitalizations has also never been higher; there were 27 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents as of Nov. 9.
RELATED: Record-High 67 Deaths Recorded In Last 24 Hours, Pushing State Past 3,000 Mark (Nov. 18)
Walz made the comments Thursday morning during an Emergency Executive Council Meeting to approve the governor’s new four-week dial back.
“We’re going to need a massive buy-in from the people of Minnesota to do the basic things to protect their neighbors, and this executive order starts moving in that direction,” Walz said.
.@GovTimWalz says state has 76 new Covid deaths , more than 8,000 new cases . Hospitalizations have increased 80% in Mn in two weeks. Health Comm Jan Malcolm says “rate of growth has gone beyond modeling” and a “staffing crisis is already with us “ in hospitals @wcco will update
— esme murphy (@esmemurphy) November 19, 2020
Early Wednesday evening, Walz officially announced new COVID-19 restrictions that impact social gatherings, restaurants, gyms and sports for four weeks.
RELATED: COVID In Minnesota: Gov. Walz Unveils Restrictions On Social Gatherings, Restaurants, Gyms, Youth Sports
The restrictions are in effect between Friday at 11:59 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 18. In-person social gatherings with people outside of your household are prohibited. Bars and restaurants will have to go take-out only. Gyms and entertainment spaces will need to close, and wedding receptions, private parties and celebrations will also be restricted. Adult and youth sports will be put on pause, but college and pro sports are exempt.
Schools will continue to operate under Walz’s Safe Learning Plan, which shifts students between in-person, distance and hybrid learning depending on the local spread of the virus.
–
More On WCCO.com:
You must log in to post a comment.