MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The city of Minneapolis reached a deal to buy the Lake Street Kmart out of its lease in March. Now, months later, they’re auctioning off the big “K” part of the sign.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are 27 bids in for the sign, and the current bid is $575.
The auction ends at 3 p.m. on Dec. 1.
The Lake Street Kmart was often called the most financially successful Kmart in the country, but it also blocked off Nicollet Avenue, dividing the Eat Street, Lyndale, and Kingfield neighborhoods.
The auction ends at 3 p.m. on Dec. 1.
