Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO recently told you about a survey of favorite Thanksgiving side dishes. We reported mashed potatoes were on top in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Now, the real battle begins. What is your favorite holiday pie?
A GE Appliance survey broke it down by region. It shows Minnesota, Wisconsin, and much of the Midwest, West and Southern Atlantic states goes for pumpkin. Most states in general pick pumpkin, actually.
Pecan was tops in Texas and some Southern states, with an apple-pumpkin split in Alabama and 3 other states. Apple was big in New York and the Northeastern states.
Click here for more survey results.
You must log in to post a comment.