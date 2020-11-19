MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. John’s University is on lockdown Thursday morning as authorities say they are searching for a suspect who may be armed.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it’s working with the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office to find a suspect near the university campus in St. Joseph.
Earlier Thursday morning, the suspect was stopped for drunk driving, but fled after punching an officer, the patrol says. The suspect then led police on a chase along Intestate 94, which ended after officers used stop sticks to blow out the suspect’s tires. The suspect got out of the car and ran off.
One of the officers in the pursuit reported that during the chase the suspect reached out of his vehicle and appeared to have something black in his hand, possibly a gun.
Authorities did not give a description of the suspect. A helicopter and search dogs are being used to track the suspect down.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
