MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have placed an important piece of its running attack on its reserve/COVID-19 list.
On Thursday, the team announced fullback C.J. Ham was placed on the list. NFL teams are not required to disclose whether players are in quarantine or are positive with COVID-19.
Along with the offensive line, Ham has been an important aspect of the team’s running attack, often providing big blocks to spring star running back Dalvin Cook for big gains.
Thursday’s #Vikings injury report pic.twitter.com/rp4EgQb88d
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 19, 2020
Ham, a Duluth native who played at Division II Augustana College in South Dakota, was signed by the team in 2016 after a rookie mini camp. He was taken into the team as a running back and converted into a fullback.
You must log in to post a comment.