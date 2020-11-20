MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Scott County say two men from the Twin Cities are in custody following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen motor vehicle was reported just before 2 p.m. Thursday and was believed to be in the area of Cleary Lake Regional Park in Credit River Township. There, a 2017 Cadillac Escalade matching the description of the stolen vehicle was spotted by a deputy in the park.

The vehicle fled when law enforcement attempted a traffic stop. After a pursuit of several miles, the motorist crashed into a ditch in Spring Lake Township. The two men inside fled the scene on foot.

The sheriff’s office says the passenger, a 21-year-old Minneapolis man, was apprehended near the crash site.

The driver, a 20-year-old St. Paul man, was located an hour later in a wooded area where he “resisted being taken into custody, refused to comply with deputies’ commands, and was subsequently bitten by the Sheriff’s Office K9 prior to being taken into custody,” the sheriff’s office said.

Both men were taken to the Scott County Jail where they booked for offenses that include fleeing on foot, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in stolen vehicles being used to commit thefts in our local communities and we will continue to investigate these crimes vigorously,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said. “As we move into winter, please remember to lock your vehicles and never leave them running and unattended.”

Charges are pending for the two men. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.



