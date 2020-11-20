Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old has been airlifted to a hospital after a Kandiyohi County rollover crash.
According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened at the intersection of 15th Avenue Southwest and 105th Street Southwest, just west of Willmar.
The driver, a 27-year-old, failed to stop at the stop sign and went into the ditch, rolling the vehicle.
The passenger, a 34-year-old from Milan, Minnesota, was airlifted. His current condition was not reported.
The crash is still under investigation.
