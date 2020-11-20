(CBS Local)- Not to alarm you fantasy owners out there but it’s now crunch time of the 2020 season. Time is running out to lock down your spot in the playoffs. But, don’t fret, as always the Fantasy Football Today crew from CBS Sports is here to break down the matchups and give you advice on who to start and sit this week to best optimize your lineup and get the win you need.

The start of the week this week is Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis. Though he hasn’t done much is recent weeks, he has a favorable matchup on hand this weekend against a porous Detroit Lions defense.

“We are very excited about Mike Davis for the first time in awhile. He hasn’t been great replacing Christian McCaffrey in of late but no McCaffrey this week against the Lions and boy, what a dream matchup it is,” said Jamey Eisenberg. “The Lions allow the most fantasy points to opposing running backs. They allow the most touchdowns to opposing running backs, 18 on the season, Mike Davis should dominate in this week’s matchup.”

Along with Davis, Eisenberg also suggests that Washington back J.D. McKissic and Cincinnati’s Giovani Bernard are in line to have strong outings this week making them viable options for your starting lineup.

But, if you have Broncos running back Melvin Gordon on your fantasy roster, you may want to consider a different option.

“The split between he and Phillip Lindsay and the fact that the Broncos seemingly fall down by three scores every game and then just throw the ball on every possession,” said Heath Cummings. “Then, you look at a difficult matchup against the Miami Dolphins, you can’t trust any Broncos running backs.”

For the rest of the position group start and sits for the week, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast.

Start

QB:

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Projected Points: 26.1



Cam Newton, New England Patriots @ Houston Texans, Projected Points: 22.3

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 20.2



RB:

Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 14.2

J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 11.7

Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals @ Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 13.4

WR:

Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots @ Houston Texans, Projected Points: 12.4

Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Projected Points: 15.2

Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets, Projected Points: 12.6

TE:

Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 12.0



Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets, Projected Points: 11.3

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans, Projected Points: 10.9



Sit

QB:

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams, Projected Points: 21.3



Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles @ Cleveland Browns, Projected Points: 18.9



Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans @ Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 17.6



RB:

Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 11.2

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 11.4

Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 6.8

WR:

Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 12.4



Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans, Projected Points: 11.2

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers @ Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 9.2



TE:

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 9.3



Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins @ Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 9.7



Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers @ Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 7.4

