MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota’s offensive line coach Brian Callahan has tested positive for COVID-19, and will not coach Friday night’s game against Purdue.
The Gophers organization says Callahan tested positive from one of the daily antigen tests, and was confirmed by a PCR test.
Two other members of the Gophers’ staff have also tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
The Gophers say that Minnesota’s director of player development Norries Wilson will be coaching the offensive line this evening.
