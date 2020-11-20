MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Drugmaker Pfizer is requesting emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. If it’s approved, there could be 50 million doses by the end of the year, and more than a billion doses by the end of 2021.
The announcement comes as Minnesota lawmakers are calling for federal help with vaccine distribution and storage.
Early Friday morning, Sen. Amy Klobuchar spoke at the University of Minnesota. She’s calling for federal support to help prepare for a large-scale COVID-19 virus vaccine distribution.
She says the news on the vaccine shows there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but plans need to be created for the transportation, distribution, and storage of the vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at negative 103 degrees Fahrenheit.
Klobuchar says small business also can’t be overlooked as they wait for the pandemic to end.
“The two vaccines that Pfizer and Moderna, there’s every reason to believe they’re over 90% effective, that we’re going to see those first dosages come out at the end of the year and the beginning of next year,” she said.
“Obviously they’re going to go to front-line health care workers first, and then they’re going to get distributed and more and more are going to get produced. As well as other vaccines that are also promising that are going to come down the pike.”
Like other state leaders have said, it could be just a matter of months until we see the vaccine. But the logistics are a priority.
