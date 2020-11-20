Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide on the city’s south side Friday.
According to police, the incident occurred on the 2700 block of 18th Avenue South.
Details are limited, so check back for more.
