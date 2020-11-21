Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are reported to be in critical condition after a Minneapolis shooting Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened at about 5:20 p.m. on the 3700 block of 6th Street North.
Minneapolis police said that a man and a woman were found suffering gunshot wounds outside.
They were taken to North Memorial Medical Center by ambulance, and are both listed in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more information as it’s available.
