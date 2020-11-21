MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – New COVID restrictions have gone into place, and Minnesota health officials on Saturday reported an additional 6,265 cases and 51 deaths.

Minnesota Department of Health data show that the new infections bring the state’s tally to 262,952. The new fatalities bring the death toll to 3,201. Though the vast majority of those who have died were elderly, young people are still impacted by the disease; of the deaths reported Saturday, three people in the 45-to 49-year-old age range died from COVID.

According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 15.4% as of Nov. 11, due to data lag. A rate above 10% puts Minnesota in the “high risk” status.

In response to the surging COVID cases, new restrictions went into place on Friday night. Bars and restaurants will serve take-out only, gyms will close, and there will be a pause on youth sports. The restrictions are in place for the next four weeks.

RELATED: MDH: Anyone Working At Businesses Open During Dial-Back Period Should Get Tested For COVID

Over the past week, Gov. Tim Walz and hospital staff have pleaded with the public to follow the new restrictions, as health care workers are struggling with the physical and emotional toll of caring for so many who are sick with the virus.

Allina hospitals have said they are functioning with 800 workers out because of COVID and quarantines; Carris Health systems, based in Willmar, said they were down 1,200 workers out of 12,000.

As of Thursday, there were 1,415 people in the hospital with the disease, of which 369 were in the ICU.

Overall, 14,745 cases have needed treatment in hospitals for COVID since the pandemic began.

Testing also continues to expand in the state. In the last 24 hours, over 52,000 tests were processed. More than 3.7 million tests have been administered so far, with over 2.2 million people tested. To learn more about how to get a test, click here.