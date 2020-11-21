MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Families flocked to Golden Valley on Saturday to line up for what organizers say is the largest single day turkey giveaway in Minnesota.

The need for support is tremendous. But something equally as great as the need is the heart of those that want to support them.

One Minnesota and PRISM organized with some help from others to give out 1,000 turkeys with all the ingredients people need to make a home cooked Thanksgiving dinner. The groceries they gave out could feed nearly 5,000 people.

“This is best feeling in the world. 20 years ago this week I was homeless without the resources to provide for my own family, so to be here today offering something to so many families – it’s just beyond words,” said organizer Chris Whidby with One Minnesota.

“It’s tough times right now, you know? And the last thing people need to be worried about is feeding themselves you know?” said Quinton Leake, of PRISM.

“I think that we really needed to come together as a community to help those that are less fortunate than us who have had a really rough year, a really rough go at it,” said Janie Briggs of One Minnesota.

Hundreds were in line Saturday before the event even started. Lines stretched around the block and back to the freeway as the event got started.

It’s a year filled full of unimaginable setbacks and hardships, but Thanksgiving isn’t canceled this year, and neither is the kindness or generosity that comes with it.

“They’re very smiley, they’re very thankful and grateful. What they don’t know is we’re just as grateful as they are,” said Whidby.

“There was a huge need and I’m so glad we could meet it,” said Briggs

PRISM operates a regular food shelf which you can learn about here.