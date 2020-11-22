Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a suspect is in custody in connection to the stabbing of a teenager Friday in St. Paul.
The St. Paul Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man Sunday morning on the 1800 block of Old Hudson Road, in the city’s Conway neighborhood.
The man was wanted for the Friday night stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in downtown St. Paul, near the intersection of 4th and Wacouta streets. The boy suffered wounds to his head, chest and armpit.
Investigators say the victim is recovering at Regions Hospital. He is expected to survive.
