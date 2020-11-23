Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were hurt early Monday morning after a commercial truck led police on a chase in the Twin Cities and crashed in south Minneapolis.
According to officials, the pursuit started around 3 a.m. in St. Paul, near the intersection of Snelling and Grand avenues. The truck led officers west, across the Mississippi River and into south Minneapolis.
The truck crashed near the intersection of 46th and Lake streets. Two people inside the truck were hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
