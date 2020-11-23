MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Safety officials at the University of Minnesota say an armed carjacking was reported Monday morning near the Twin Cities campus.
According to a university safety bulletin, the carjacking happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fulton and Ontario streets. The victim reported that the suspect displayed a handgun.
The suspect was described as a thin teenage boy, standing about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, and wearing a black sweater.
Over the last few months, carjackings have become increasingly common in the Twin Cities. The uptick in carjackings led the Minneapolis Police Department to create a new system to track them.
When Minneapolis police started tracking carjackings in September, they were happening at a rate of about two per day.
