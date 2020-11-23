MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As state officials prepare to announce new tech in the COVID-19 pandemic fight, health officials on Monday reported 6,353 additional virus cases and 24 more deaths. Three of the latest victims were in their early 50s.

According to figures from the Minnesota Department of Health, the state’s tally of cases has now reached 276,500, with 20,638 of those cases being among health care workers. About 227,311 people who have contracted the virus no longer need to quarantine themselves.

For COVID-19 deaths, eight of the additional 24 deaths reported Monday involved someone at a long-term care (LTC) or assisted living situation. Three of the victims were in their early 50s and resided in Hennepin, Washington and Yellow Medicine counties. The death toll now sits at 3,265 (2,223 being in LTC or assisted living).

RELATED: Talking Points: Gov. Walz Says He’s Doing What’s Best For Minnesota, Not What’s Popular

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase, straining the state’s health care system. MDH says there are 1,415 patients needing non-ICU beds and 369 patients needing ICU beds as of Nov. 19. Overall, 15,106 people have needed hospitalization for COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, with 3,480 of those needing intensive care units.

Testing for COVID-19 continues to put up big numbers with over 57,000 tests completed in the last 24 hours. Just over 900 of those tests were antigen tests. About 2.3 million people have been tested in the state overall.

According to the Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average, sits at 15.4% as of Nov. 20, due to data lag. Anything over 10% puts the state in a “high risk” status.

In an interview Sunday morning, Gov. Tim Walz said that he is following the science and doing what’s best for the state and not necessarily what’s popular. The governor and Department of Health officials have repeatedly said that they can predict from this past week’s numbers what this week will look like. The governor said the numbers will again be devastating.

“I take no joy in that,” Walz said. “It’s the math, and it’s the momentum, case positives are followed seven to 10 days later by hospitalizations, which are followed by ICU and deaths, and we are in that spiral right now.”

Walz says Congress needs to pass a stimulus bill now to help hurting Minnesotans and their businesses. According to the governor, Democrats need to be willing to accept a smaller bailout than they want and try to get a second larger stimulus passed later.