MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kevin Smith’s fictional Mooby’s restaurant, featured in “Mallrats”, “Clerks”, “Jay and Silent Bob” and other Smith movies, will be making its way to Minneapolis as a pop-up experience this December.
On Monday, First Avenue announced a partnership with director, producer and actor Kevin Smith that will bring a pop-up experience of Mooby’s restaurant to the venue’s The Depot Tavern on Saturday, Dec. 12 through Friday, Dec. 18.
“We couldn’t be more excited to host the Mooby’s pop-up at The Depot Tavern. We’ve loved working with Kevin Smith in the past and are really looking forward to this next event. It is pretty cool to bring Mooby’s to life for fans, especially now, when we could all use a little levity,” says First Avenue General Manager, Nate Kranz.
According to Smith, it’s the fifth city in six months for the Mooby’s pop-up experience. Now, it’s coming back to the state where he made “Mallrats” back in 1995.
The pop-up experience includes Mooby’s food items available for pre-order and will have timed pick-up for social distancing purposes. There will also be a “Jay and Silent Bob” merchandise pop-up shop that’ll also have Mooby’s merchandise. A Mooby’s non-medical mask can also be pre-ordered for pick-up.
Pre-orders are on sale starting Nov. 24.
