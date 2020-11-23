Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A storm system is heading into Minnesota late Monday and early Tuesday, bringing with it rain, freezing rain, and a potential for shovelable snow.
WCCO meteorologist Chris Shaffer says any accumulation will be minimal, except for in southeast Minnesota and into Wisconsin, where a few inches could stack up.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for those areas Tuesday, and snow should change over to rain as temperatures warm to the upper 30s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s, while Thanksgiving will feature sunshine and highs in the mid-40s. Friday and Saturday will also be nice November days.
