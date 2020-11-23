Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Apple Valley police want the public’s help to find 57-year-old Gregg Johnson.
He was last seen Friday morning, and it is not known where he was going.
Johnson stands 6-feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has graying brown hair and glasses. He was last seeing wearing a plaid button-down shirt and a black vest.
He was driving a blue 2017 Toyota Highlander, with Minnesota license plates AKK323.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
