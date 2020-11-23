CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Coon Rapids police say a man is dead after being shot outside of a Cub Foods store late Monday afternoon.

The man was reported being shot in the parking lot of the store’s location on the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard at about 4:37 p.m.

The victim was soon pronounced dead at the scene despite the lifesaving efforts of first responders.

Officers arrested a suspect near the store, who was taken to Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they are still investigating.

