MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Coon Rapids police say a man is dead after being shot outside of a Cub Foods store late Monday afternoon.
The man was reported being shot in the parking lot of the store’s location on the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard at about 4:37 p.m.
The victim was soon pronounced dead at the scene despite the lifesaving efforts of first responders.
Officers arrested a suspect near the store, who was taken to Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.
Police say they are still investigating.
