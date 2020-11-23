Pistachio Pilaf
Severs four
Ingredients:
3 tbsp. Kowalski’s Unsalted Butter
¼ cup chopped yellow onion
½ tsp. kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
1 cup Kowalski’s Aromatic Long-Grain Brown Basmati Rice
1 cup water
½ cup gluten-free, low-sodium chicken broth
1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil
¼ cup chopped dried apricots
¼ cup chopped pistachios
2 tbsp. thinly sliced green onion
2 tbsp. finely chopped fresh Italian parsley
1 tbsp. lemon zest
freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste
Directions:
In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onions; cook until soft (about 5 min.). Season with ½ tsp. salt. Stir in rice; cook and stir until onions become translucent (about 3 min.). Increase heat to medium-high. Add water and broth to the skillet; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; continue cooking, covered, until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender (15-20 min.). Remove skillet from the heat; fluff rice with a fork and drizzle with oil. Add apricots to the pan; let stand, covered, for 10 min. Fold in apricots, pistachios, green onion, parsley and zest; season to taste with salt and pepper.
