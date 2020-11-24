MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead following a shooting early Tuesday morning in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a ShotSpotter activation on the 3800 block of Girard Avenue North, in the city’s Camden neighborhood.
At the scene, police found a vehicle that had struck several parked cars. Inside the vehicle was a man, believed to be in this 50s, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers tried to resuscitate the man, but paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Investigators interviewed people in the area who saw or heard something. So far, no arrests have been made.
This shooting marks the 76th homicide in the city this year, police say, adding that more than 500 people have been shot in Minneapolis this year, a staggering increase compared to other recent years.
In response to the uptick in violence, police say they are allocating resources to hot spots and problem areas.
Anyone with information on the most recent homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
