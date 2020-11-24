MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a double shooting over the weekend in north Minneapolis.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 45-year-old Dillon Howard, of Brooklyn Park, was shot several times Saturday and died at a north metro hospital. His manner of death was listed as a homicide.
According to police, the shooting happened on the 3700 block of North 6th Street, in the city’s McKinley neighborhood. Two victims were brought to North Memorial Medical Center, where Howard died hours later.
The other victim, a woman believed to be in her 20s, was seriously hurt. It’s unknown whether her condition has improved.
So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.
This year, Minneapolis is on track to record 80 homicides. According to police, more than 500 people have been shot in the city this year, a far greater number than in previous years.
