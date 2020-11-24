MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the cancellation of the 2020 Minnesota State Fair, but there are still hopes that the Great Minnesota Get-Together will return next year.
On Tuesday, Minnesota State Fair officials announced a one-day admission ticket flash sale for the 2021 fair. It’s $10 a ticket with a limit of 12 tickets per customer. The offer is only good Tuesday, Nov. 24 until 11:59 p.m.
More information on the flash sale can be found here.
Additionally, state fair officials announced a partnership with a Minnesota nonprofit, Bridging, to collect items for kitchen packs. The nonprofit’s mission is to provide quality furniture and household goods for people pursuing housing stability. That event will occur on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot south of Como Avenue, across from the Warner Coliseum.
Holiday gift ideas, including merchandise in the fair’s online marketplace and Crop Art to Go, were also announced. Click here for all of that information.
