MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A wintry mix of snow, rain and freezing rain is falling Tuesday morning on central and northern Minnesota.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until noon for the northern half of the state, from north of the Interstate 94 corridor to the Canadian border.
The wintry mix threatens to glaze roads with ice and create hazardous travel conditions. Meanwhile, slight snow accumulations are also possible, but not more than an inch of snow is expected to stack up.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the rain and snow will move out of Minnesota by Tuesday afternoon, setting up for a sunny end to the holiday week. Expect Thanksgiving Day to be sunny with highs in the mid-40s.
