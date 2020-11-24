Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 75-year-old northern Minnesota man died Monday afternoon after his truck collided with a semi.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 10 near Lake Park, about 16 miles west of Detroit Lakes.
The man’s Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on a frontage road and stopped at the Highway 10 intersection. However, when the truck crossed Highway 10 it came into the path of an eastbound semi.
The Silverado’s driver, a man from Lake Park, was killed in the crash. The semi’s driver was unharmed.
Investigators say road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
