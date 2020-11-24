MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The weirdness of 2020 continues.
An Inver Grove Heights woman accidentally got her backyard squirrel drunk.
The video posted by Katy Morlok has become a viral sensation, showing the rodent listing and swaying a bit.
Morlok has been regularly feeding all the creatures in her backyard while working from home the last few months. She laid out some old pears she found in the fridge that must have fermented. The squirrel ate it, and soon got a big buzz.
“I was so worried about him all night, and in the morning I was watching for him and there he was, he came, and he was eating his hangover breakfast of corn and, you know, birdseeds,” Morlok said.
She was concerned predators would get to the squirrel in his altered state.
Morlok is happy people are enjoying the video since the story has a happy ending.
