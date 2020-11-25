MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crock-Pot is recalling nearly 1 million pressure cookers due to a lid malfunction that has reportedly left almost 100 users with burns.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday that Crock-Pot has issued a recall on its 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers, with model number SCCPPC600-V1.
The recalled cookers were manufactured between July 1, 2017, and October 1, 2018. They have the date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN. Officials say the date codes can be found one of the prongs of the electrical plug and on the bottom of the base.
The recall stems from an issue with the lid, as the pressure cooker function will operate on these cookers when the lid is not fully closed. This malfunction can cause the lid to detach, shooting out steaming-hot liquids and foods. The manufacturer, Sunbeam products, has received 99 reports of burns, some as severe as third-degree.
About 914,430 of these multi-cookers were sold in North America, with many purchased at retailers such as Target, Walmart and Amazon. They retailed between $70 and $100.
Consumers with these cookers are advised to contact Crock-Pot immediately for a free replacement lid. Users can also continue to use the multi-cooker if only for slow-cooking or sautéing. If attempting to pressure cook without a replacement lid, users are advised to fully lock the lid by aligning the arrows on the lid with the symbols on the base.
To contact Crock-Pot for a replacement lid, call 800-323-9519 or go to recall.crockpot.com.
