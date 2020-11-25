MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a cloudy, somewhat gloomy Wednesday, the weather will brighten and slightly warm up for Thanksgiving.
According to meteorologist Riley O’Connor, temperatures on Thursday are expected to near 40 degrees in the Twin Cities with a lot more sun expected.
Mid-30s temps are expected more across the state, with the exception of southwest and southeastern Minnesota, which could also see high-30s temps nearing 40 degrees.
A mix of sun and clouds will be the story for Thursday afternoon with wind speeds reaching 10 mph.
Black Friday is expected to have similar weather.
Saturday will warm up even more and could reach up to 50 degrees with more sun expected.
Saturday will warm up even more and could reach up to 50 degrees with more sun expected.
