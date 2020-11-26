MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Families and restaurants around the Twin Cities are busy Thursday preparing Thanksgiving meals. But what if the stuffing or cranberry sauce was forgotten in the day-before shopping rush? No worries. Plenty of grocery stores are still open.
Cub Foods, Hy-Vee, Whole Foods and other stores have locations open Thursday in the Twin Cities, although many will close in the afternoon in honor of the holiday. Be sure to check if the store closest to you is open before heading out.
If you’re out shopping and need a caffeine jolt, major coffee chains like Starbucks, Caribou and Dunkin’ will have locations open. Again, it’s a good idea to call ahead to be sure the one nearest you is operating.
And if the experimental Thanksgiving nutloaf turns out to be a bust, know that Postmates and Uber Eats will have drivers out Thursday night.
