MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Thanksgiving, two statues were graffitied in Minneapolis.
One of George Washington, at Fair Oaks Park across from the Minneapolis Institute of Art, was toppled and splattered with paint.
A monument called “Pioneer Statue” at B.F. Nelson Park near the river in northeast Minneapolis was also damaged. The words “no thanks,” “no more genocide,” “decolonize,” and “land back” were spray painted on it.
The statue shows a pioneer family of three generations holding a rifle, axe, and the handle of a plow. On the bottom slab of the statue in the back, there is a depiction of a Native American handing a peace pipe to Father Hennepin. Minneapolis Park And Recreation Board said they have heard concerns from community members about the content and subject matter of the B.F. Nelson Park statue.
They said they are working with the community to “address and respond using a racial equity lens to determine next steps.”
