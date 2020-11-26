MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead following a shooting early Thanksgiving Day in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday on the 2700 block of Dupont Avenue North. Several people were running from the scene when officers arrived.
Police say that people in the area directed them to a man, believed to be in his 20s, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics tried to help him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This shooting marks the 77th homicide in Minneapolis this year.
According to police, there’s an uptick in violence around the holidays, perhaps related to the stress surrounding the season. Police encourage those who are suffering to reach out for help.
Anyone with information on this overnight shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
