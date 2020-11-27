MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Black Friday is shifting online even more this year, as the pandemic keeps many shoppers home and big box stores change their strategies. But it’s still a time to get a great deal, depending on what you’re looking for today.

Consumer trends experts say it’s the best day to get discounts on TVs and appliances, but if you’re in the market for toys or computers, you’ll want to wait until the weekend.

RELATED: What Will Black Friday Look Like At The Mall Of America This Year?

According to the National Retail Federation, total holiday sales are expected to increase between 3.5% and 5% despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online shopping giants like Amazon are seeing their biggest seasons yet, and the good news for shoppers is the deals will last longer.

RELATED: How Will COVID Affect Black Friday Sales?

If you’re venturing out on Black Friday, expect lines. That’s not only because many shoppers still love the tradition, but there are also capacity limits under the pandemic. Masks are also required.

According to market research platform, Suzy, a little more than a third of Americans are planning in-store visits.

Check below for some of the deals:

Best Buy

– As much as 50% off some 4K smart TVs

– Up to $500 off certain laptops

– Discounts on major appliances and 10% off when you bundle the same brand

Walmart/Costco

– More than $30 off Fitbit Inspire 2

– 24% off Samsung 50-inch smart TV

Target

– Price cut of “Settlers of Catan” game, and “Ticket to Ride”

– 43% off Dyson vacuum

Hulu

– Discounted 1-year subscription: $1.99 a month