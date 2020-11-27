Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police believe a woman shot and killed a young man in Minneapolis on Friday afternoon.
MPD arrived at an apartment on the 3100 block of East 58th Street at 2 p.m.
Inside, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
A few hours later, investigators arrested a 24-year-old woman. She has been booked into Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on Probable Cause Murder.
Investigators believe this is a domestic-related incident. Detectives are still talking to witnesses to figure out what happened.
