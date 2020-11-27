Menu
Black Friday Underway: Most Expected To Shop Online, But Many Still Shopping In-Person
Black Friday is shifting online even more this year, as the pandemic keeps many shoppers home and big box stores change their strategies. But it's still a time to get a great deal, depending on what you're looking for today.
Pres. Trump Says He'll Go If Election Results Formalized, Repeats Baseless Fraud Claims (CBS News)
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formalizes President-Elect Joe Biden's victory — even as he insisted such a decision would be a "mistake" — as he spent his Thanksgiving renewing baseless claims that "massive fraud" and crooked officials i
News
Weather
Minnesota Weather: Wintry Mix Threats To Glaze Northern, Central Minnesota Roads With Ice
A wintry mix of snow, rain and freezing rain is falling Tuesday morning on central and northern Minnesota.
Minnesota Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For SE Minn., Western Wis.
A storm system is heading into Minnesota late Monday and early Tuesday, bringing with it rain, freezing rain, and a potential for shovelable snow.
Minnesota Weather: Wind Advisory Sunday For Southern, Central Minnesota
Expect a blustery Sunday as much of southern and central Minnesota is under a wind advisory.
Minnesota Weather: Quick-Hitting, Narrow Band Of Snow Visits State
A quick-hitting and narrow band of snow moved across Minnesota, dropping up to 3 inches in some areas.
Minnesota Weather: Light Snow To Fall Across State In Quick Thursday Storm
More snow is coming to Minnesota, but so is some more warmth.
Featured Sports
Injured Packers DL Montravius Adams Likely Out For Rest Of Season
Green Bay Packers reserve defensive lineman Montravius Adams is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a toe injury.
Marcus Carr Scores 35 Points, Leads Gophers Over Phoenix 99-69
Marcus Carr matched a career high with 35 points and Minnesota cruised to a 99-69 victory over Green Bay on Wednesday night.
Vikings Could Be Without Thielen's Touchdown Prowess Against Panthers
Adam Thielen, who leads the league with 11 receiving touchdowns, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. His availability for Sunday's home game against Carolina was still in question as the team started its week of practice.
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 12: Tom Brady 'Bounces Back With A Big Performance'
Tom Brady may have cost the Buccaneers a win in Week 11, a rarity over his storied career, but he should redeem himself this week.
Latest Headlines
List Of Restaurants Ready To Step In To Cook Your Thanksgiving Meal This Year
Thanksgiving is a few weeks away, and with COVID-19 cases still on the rise, it's likely most are going to opt for a smaller-scale Thanksgiving dinner in a much smaller gathering.
Election Day Food Deals, Freebies For Voters And Poll Workers In Minnesota
Election Day may be a stressful or emotional time for many, and a bunch of restaurants are stepping up with discounted or even free comfort food to help you cope.
List Of Restaurants, Brewpubs With Heated Patios
As fall creeps into winter and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hold steady in Minnesota, many restaurants are retrofitting their offerings to make sure they can still serve you your favorite meals over the cold months.
Minneapolis Ranks 11th In Nation For Coffee; St. Paul Is 41st
The survey looked at everything from the number of coffee shops in the city to the average price for a pack of coffee. Seattle came out on top.
Mike's Mix: 5 Adult Ice Cream Drinks
This week in Mike's Mix, Mike Augustyniak is sharing a batch of adult ice cream shakes that Burger Dive has available this weekend.
Bellecour, 508 Bar Announce Permanent Closures
There have been a string of restaurant closures that have been announced in the past few months, some among the most acclaimed restaurants in the metro area.
Good Question: How Are Christmas Trees Grown?
For many families, it’s an annual tradition — cutting down a Christmas tree at the same place year after year.
Where Exactly Do Your Thanksgiving Meal Essentials Come From?
If any Minnesotan family is having turkey this Thanksgiving, there’s a very good chance the bird was grown and processed in Minnesota.
Pres. Trump Says He’ll Go If Election Results Formalized, Repeats Baseless Fraud Claims (CBS News)
November 27, 2020 at 7:43 am
