MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Timberwolves have announced their 2020 preseason schedule, which is comprised of three exhibition games, including two at Target Center.
The two games at Target Center, scheduled for Dec. 12 and Dec. 14 at 7 p.m., will be against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wolves hold a 3-2 overall record against the Grizzlies all-time in the preseason.
Afterwards, the Wolves will travel to Dallas to play the Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
The full 2020-21 season schedule will be announced at a later date.
